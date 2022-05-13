Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,557. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.