Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) versus VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 1.70 $319.60 million $41.49 3.29 VOC Energy Trust $9.30 million 13.16 $8.67 million $0.40 18.00

Oasis Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. Oasis Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Oasis Petroleum pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust pays out 280.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VOC Energy Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oasis Petroleum and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $185.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.11%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 42.10% 32.41% 12.94% VOC Energy Trust 93.20% 51.15% 51.15%

Volatility and Risk

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of approximately 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties; and approximately 5.4 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

