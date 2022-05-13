ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

