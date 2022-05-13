OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 84.7% in April

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the April 15th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently commented on OERLF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OC Oerlikon stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

