Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 185,419 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,776,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,302,453. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

