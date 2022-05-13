Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

OXY traded up $4.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,068,368. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $64.98.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 54.54%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

