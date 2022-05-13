Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Susquehanna

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of OXY traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 634,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,068,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 54.54%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

