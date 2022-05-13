Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Oil States International stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Comerica Bank increased its position in Oil States International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Oil States International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

