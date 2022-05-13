Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olaplex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OLPX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 3,929,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41.
In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
