OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 18,870 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 477,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.