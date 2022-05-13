OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,168 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

