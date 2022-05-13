OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,150 Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

