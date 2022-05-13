OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.34% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Get AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF alerts:

VEGA stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.