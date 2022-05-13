OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Shares of YJUN opened at $18.07 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

