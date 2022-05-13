OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,437 Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 34.87% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TRPL opened at $35.61 on Friday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $43.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99.

