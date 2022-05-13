OLO (NYSE:OLO) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

OLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OLO stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 24,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,775. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.45. OLO has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 399.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 209.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 523,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

