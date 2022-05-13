Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.54.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 63,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Omeros has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.21. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.