OMG Network Price Reaches $2.55 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00008377 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $357.85 million and approximately $199.41 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00151712 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

