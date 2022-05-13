Omni (OMNI) Trading 40% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00005997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00235427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016961 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003111 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,343 coins and its circulating supply is 563,027 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

