OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS OMRNY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.17. OMRON has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $107.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in OMRON by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

