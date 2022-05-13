ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 46,156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.