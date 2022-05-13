Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ONCY. Leede Jones Gab restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 64,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,777. The company has a market cap of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.