Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

ONTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 228,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,798. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

