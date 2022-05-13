ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $85.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.