ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 69,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $284.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.41.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

