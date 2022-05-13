ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.
NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 69,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $284.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.41.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
