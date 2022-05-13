Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 90500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.
About Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW)
Featured Stories
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.