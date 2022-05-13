Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 90500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

About Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

