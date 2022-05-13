Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in April

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OPWEF stock remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,742. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.