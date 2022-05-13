Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday.

SVC stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

