Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Gamida Cell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,648. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,280,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

