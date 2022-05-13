OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get OppFi alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 5,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OppFi will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other OppFi news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $40,089.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,089.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OppFi (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.