OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Announces Earnings Results

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. OptiNose updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 60,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OptiNose by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OptiNose by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

