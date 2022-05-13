Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 84,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.56. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.