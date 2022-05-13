Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 295,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after buying an additional 87,807 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 380,451 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,179,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

ORCL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,967. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

