OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,106. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 70.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 135.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 40.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSUR. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.