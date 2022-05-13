Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Up 1%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.96 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.63). Approximately 121,461 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 68,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.62).

The stock has a market cap of £10.89 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Orchard Funding Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

