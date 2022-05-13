Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

