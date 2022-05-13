Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $6.27. Origin Materials shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 3,193 shares.

ORGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 107.76, a current ratio of 107.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $859.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

