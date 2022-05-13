OriginTrail Market Cap Hits $94.41 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $94.41 million and $1.23 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,632,915 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

