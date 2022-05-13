Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 338,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,723. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after purchasing an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

