Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
OFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $532.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
