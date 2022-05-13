Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $3,149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,289.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 157,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

