Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$22.75 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

