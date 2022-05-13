OTR Global Downgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Positive

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of M stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $157,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 269.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 55.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

