Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading Up 17.8%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.82. 14,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 477,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OM. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,861.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,094. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after buying an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,488,000 after acquiring an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,046,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,919,000 after buying an additional 174,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $92,901,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

