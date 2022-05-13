Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,571 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $44.11. 127,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

