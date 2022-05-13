Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $72.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OVV. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.62.

OVV stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $57.60.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

