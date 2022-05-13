Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Citigroup

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Owlet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OWLT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,262. Owlet has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,004,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Owlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.