Oxygen (OXY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $914,107.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 33,202,374 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

