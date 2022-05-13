Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after acquiring an additional 180,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

