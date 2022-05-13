Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 49,744 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

